Argentine grains export bottlenecks start to clear, pandemic uncertainty persists

By Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, April 3 (Reuters) - Bottlenecks recently hobbling Argentine agricultural exports started to clear on Friday, despite measures by some mayors defying an order exempting overland freight and other trade activities from a nationwide lockdown to slow the coronavirus.

The pandemic has hit at a terrible time for Argentine farmers, who just started the Southern Hemisphere fall harvest of soy and corn, the country's two main cash crops.

Nearly 4,000 trucks carried crops to up-river portson Friday, according to data from the AgroEntrega consultancy, marking a huge improvement over late last month when the pandemic slowed ground transportation to a trickle.

Only 1,500 trucks arrived at ports on the Parana River, Argentina's grains superhighway, at a low point last month. More than 6,000 entered the same ports daily a year earlier.

A slowdown in commodities shipments from Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean and corn exporter and its top supplier of soymeal livestock feed, threatens to distort global trade flows as buyers look to rival grains exporting powerhouses Brazil and the United States to fill the supply gaps.

President Alberto Fernandez has exempted export-related work from a decree ordering Argentines to stay home until the middle of the month. But authorities in some port towns have pushed back against the exemption, arguing that freight trucks, their drivers and cargoes could help spread the coronavirus pandemic.

For example the Parana port town of Arroyo Seco, in Santa Fe province, was denounced by exporters on Friday for doubling the fee charged to truckers who haul grains through its jurisdiction.

"We consider this measure absolutely unjustified, disproportionate and out of place in the context of the current health crisis," said Gustavo Idigoras, head of the local CIARA-CEC exporting and soy-crushing companies chamber, which includes global behemoths like Bunge, Glencore and Louis Dreyfus.

Dozens of municipalities have nonetheless taken such unilateral measures, citing the need to ensure pubic health.

Argentine has 1,265 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 37 fatalities so far, according to government data.

"The industry is getting a little more used to the situation. The flow of raw materials to the ports is enough to fill our crushing and exporting needs," said a Buenos Aires-based executive at a top international grains exporting company.

"Municipal governments, port workers' and truck drivers' unions could complicate the situation at any moment," said the executive, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation. "The minute that a driver or one of our employees catches a confirmed case of the virus, all bets are off."

Not only would the sick individual be quarantined, so would all employees, drivers and farmers who had physical contact with the patient.

Argentine grains inspectors and port workers have threatened to strike unless a temporary suspension of exports is called. But the government, keenly aware that food is the country's top source of export dollars as it struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars in dollar-denominated sovereign debt, has ordered the workers to stay on the job for now.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Leslie Adler and Tom Brown)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.