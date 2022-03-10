Argentine grains exchange trims corn, soy harvest forecasts

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange cut its forecasts for 2021/22 soy and corn production on Thursday due to the impact of drought that has hit crops since the start of the year, despite recent rains that have helped limit further losses.

The exchange trimmed its soybean production estimate to 40 million tonnes from 40.5 million tonnes previously, and its corn outlook to 47.7 million tonnes from 48 million tonnes before, it said in its monthly grains report.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy and the no. 2 exporter of corn. The exchange earlier in the year shaply cut its outlook for both crops due to the dry weather.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

