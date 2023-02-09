Commodities

Argentine grains exchange cuts soy harvest forecast again after drought

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Argentina

February 09, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday cut its forecast for the country's 2022/2023 soybean production to 38 million tonnes, as farmers struggle with the impact of a prolonged drought.

The exchange had previously estimated a harvest of 41 million tonnes, which itself was down from an initial forecast of 48 million tonnes in September.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, but a historic drought that began in May last year has led to numerous forecast cuts, despite recent rains. The drought has also hurt the South American country's wheat and corn cycles.

On Wednesday, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) cut its estimate for the 2022/23 soybean harvest to 34.5 million tonnes, down from the 37 million tonnes it had estimated in January, also due to the drought.

