Argentine grain, oilseed exports total $2.4 bln in April

BUENOS AIRES, May 1 (Reuters) - Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled $2.4 billion in April, Argentina's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and crushers chamber said on Monday.

Settlements for the fourth month of the year showed a drop of 23% compared to the same month a year earlier.

The South American nation implemented a third round of the so-called soybean dollar in early April to encourage liquidations of the oilseed and increase central bank reserves through a differentiated exchange rate.

"The inflow of foreign currency for the month of April is a reflection of a market strongly affected by the extreme drought that has drastically reduced the production," said a CIARA-CEC report.

Most of the sector's foreign exchange earnings occur well in advance of export, an anticipation that is around 30 days in the case of grain exports and reaches up to 90 days in the case of oil and protein meal exports, the statement said.

