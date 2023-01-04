Argentine government says 80.1% of 2021/22 soybean crop sold so far

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have so far sold 80.1% of the 2021/22 soybean harvest, the country's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, slightly behind the 80.5% sold during the same period in the previous cycle.

Producers in Argentina, the world's top exporter of processed soy, sold 551,000 tonnes of the season's soybean in the week of Dec. 22-28, marking one of the highest weekly figures seen in recent months. The total 2021/22 soybean harvest reached 44 million tonnes.

Soybean sales boomed after a temporary preferential exchange rate was established for producers by the government. This ended in late December.

Regarding 2021/22 corn harvest, the government said producers have sold 75.7% of the 59 million tonnes produced, down from the 77.9% seen in the 2020/21 cycle.

Corn planting for the 2022/23 cycle began in September, but progress was hampered by prolonged drought conditions as the country suffered the driest austral spring registered in the last 35 years, according to the Rosario grains exchange.

Argentina's producers have sold 49% of the 6.6 million tonnes of 2022/23 wheat production.

The government expects the 2022/23 wheat crop to produce some 13.4 million tonnes, as the National Meteorological Service (SMN) forecasts the drought will likely continue to affect the country's farming regions for a few more months.

