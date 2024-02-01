Argentine government raises biofuel prices for domestic market

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Argentina raised prices for biodiesel and bioethanol, made from corn and sugar cane, which are mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the South American country, two resolutions published in the Official Gazette showed on Thursday.

The economy ministry's energy department set the price of biodiesel for mandatory blending with diesel oil at 940.334 pesos per liter (around $1.11), up from the 923.590 pesos.

Another decree priced sugar cane-based bioethanol at 584.18 pesos per liter, up from 465.84 pesos, and corn-based bioethanol at 536.983 pesos, up from 463.911 pesos, for mandatory blending with fuel.

"The payment term for biodiesel may not exceed, in any case, seven consecutive days as from the date of the corresponding invoice," said one of the publications, while the payment term for bioethanol may not exceed "30 consecutive days" from the date of invoicing. The measures are effective immediately.

Argentina, which has been trudging through an inflationary crisis, is a major global producer of biofuels, particularly biodiesel, and regularly raises prices for the domestic market.

(Reporting by Hernán Nessi; writing by Steven Grattan; editing by Jason Neely)

