Argentine government OKs $2.5 bln debt issue to cover short-term repayments

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

December 18, 2023 — 10:43 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Corrects typo in headline to say "short-term" not "shot-term", no change to content of story

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has authorized the issuance of public debt instruments worth up to two trillion pesos (some $2.5 billion) to manage its short-term debt obligations, according to a statement in the official Gazette on Monday.

The debt raising, amid a deep fiscal deficit, is designed to meet obligations on instruments issued this year, but which will mature in early 2024 with an amortization period of less than 90-days, the government said in the statement.

The measures in the decree are effective from Monday.

