Argentine GDP seen expanding 5.5% in 2021 - cenbank poll of analysts

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy is expected to grow 5.5% in 2021, after a contraction of about 10% last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with inflation seen ending the year at 49.8%, according to a survey of economists by the central bank released on Friday.

According to the Market Expectations Survey (REM) of the central bank, based on opinions of 42 specialists, it is estimated that the first half of 2021 will end with accumulated inflation of 21.8%.

The survey participants see the average nominal exchange rate in Argentina will reach 125.8 pesos per dollar by December 2021 and 171.45 pesos per dollar by the end of 2022.

The survey was carried out between Dec. 23 and 30, the bank said.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

