Argentine farmers' strike has no immediate effect on grains export operations - chamber

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentine grains ports and oilseeds crushing plants operated without major problems on Tuesday, the local export companies' chamber said, despite a sales strike by farmers protesting a recent government decision to limit daily corn exports.

On Monday the government said international corn shipments would be limited to 30,000 tonnes a day. The policy replaced an earlier decision to suspend all corn shipments in January and February. Farmers slammed both policies as unnecessary.

Growers started a three-day ban on crop sales at midnight on Sunday to protest the market interventions.

"The impact on port activity is very little to none," Andres Alcaraz, spokesperson for CIARA-CEC grains exporting and soy crushing companies' chamber, told Reuters.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn supplier as well as its No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed.

The Agriculture Ministry said the corn export curb was intended to ensure ample domestic food supplies and stable prices for a population hard hit by recession and the coronavirus pandemic. Farmers say the curbs will weigh on production and in investment in agriculture.

Three of Argentina's main growers' associations launched a 72-hour trade strike on Monday to protest the export limits.

It did not matter to the striking farmers that the ministry on Monday modified the policy by ditching the two-month corn export ban in favor of a daily limit on international shipments of 33,000 tonnes. Farmers complained that such a small amount of corn was not enough to fill a single large-sized cargo ship.

While growers say they will not sell crops until the end of Wednesday, the strike does not affect delivery of crops previously negotiated.

