Argentine farmers' strike has no immediate effect on grain export operations -chamber

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentine grain ports and oilseed crushing plants operated without major problems on Tuesday, the local export companies' chamber said, despite a sales strike by farmers protesting a government decision to limit international corn shipments.

The government said on Monday that corn exports would be limited to 30,000 tonnes a day. The policy replaced an earlier decision to suspend all corn shipments in January and February. Farmers slammed both policies as unnecessary.

At midnight on Sunday growers started a three-day period of withholding crops from sale to protest the market interventions.

"The impact on port activity is very little to none," Andres Alcaraz, spokesman for the CIARA-CEC grains exporting and soy crushing companies' chamber, told Reuters.

Three of Argentina's main growers' associations launched a 72-hour trade strike on Monday to protest the export limits.

Daniel Pelegrina, head of the Argentine Rural Society, one of the three farm groups leading the strike, told local radio that the block on crop sales might be extended past Wednesday.

"There is a great amount of pressure from growers. They are very angry, and ready for this to continue," Pelegrina told local station Radio Mitre.

The Agriculture Ministry said the corn export curb was intended to ensure ample domestic food supplies and stable prices for a population hard-hit by recession and the coronavirus pandemic. Growers say export limits create uncertainty in the market and weigh on farm production.

