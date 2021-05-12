Argentine farmers sell 17.3 mln T of 2020/21 soy, lags last year's tempo

BUENOS AIRES, May 12 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 17.3 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season, after transactions were registered for 886,100 tonnes in the week ending on May 15, the Agriculture Ministry said in a report on Wednesday.

Ministry data showed the pace of soy sales lagged that of the previous season. Growers said that they had been hoarding crops as a hedge against the weakening local peso. Last year they had sold 21.4 million tonnes by this date.

Argentine growers are currently harvesting 2020/21 soy.

High international grains prices have softened the blow that the low sales rate would have otherwise had on central bank reserves. International agricultural shipments are Argentina's main source of export dollars at a time when reserves are strained by a recession compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rosario grains exchange expects a soy harvest of 45 million tonnes versus 50.7 million tonnes collected in the 2019/20 crop year. The ministry said 26.3 million tonnes of corn had been sold by Argentine farmers through May 5, 3.4 million tonnes more than had been sold at the same point last year.

The exchange forecasts a 50 million tonne corn crop this year. The country is the world's No. 3 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Argentine corn starts getting planted in September, with harvesting through July. Soy season is from October through May.

(Reporting by Agustin Geist, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Marguerita Choy)

