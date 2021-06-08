Argentine farmers sales of 2020/21 soybeans down from year before

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 20.9 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season, after transactions were registered over the last week for 863,600 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data updated through June 2.

The rhythm of Argentine soybean sales is slower than the previous year's, when by this point in the season 24.4 million tonnes of the oilseed had been sold, according to official data.

Argentina's 2020/21 soy harvest is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, versus an estimated 49 million tonnes in the 2019/20 crop year.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed. The country needs export dollars to replenish central bank foreign currency reserves strained by a three-year recession exacerbated by high inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentine growers are also harvesting 2020/21 corn. The ministry said in the report that sales of 29.7 million tonnes of this season's corn crop have been registered so far, 3 million tonnes more than had been done by this point last season.

(Reporting by Agustin Geist, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.