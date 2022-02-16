Argentine farmers may sell some soybeans to Paraguay, says chamber

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 16 (Reuters) - In a reversal of normal trade patterns, Argentine farmers could occasionally make soybean sales to processing plants in Paraguay, where a severe drought is hammering crops, Argentina's CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed crushers and export companies said on Wednesday.

CIARA-CEC head Gustavo Idigoras said soy exports to Paraguay would likely be sporadic. At the end of last year, 45% of Argentine crushing plants were idle and that figure could rise, he added.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy oil and soymeal, used from Europe to Southeast Asia to fatten hogs and poultry. The trade with Paraguay, the world's fourth-largest soybean exporter, is usually the other way around, with the larger neighbor normally importing Paraguayan beans to process.

But landlocked Paraguay is facing its worst soy harvest in a decade due to the drought and could see production cut in half from the previous season.

Paraguay's trade industry body told Reuters earlier on Wednesday that the country's soybean crushing industry will run out of beans to process by the middle of the year, adding it was in talks to import beans for the first time ever.

Importantly, Argentina is also suffering the effects of the drought, which has already led to significant losses of soybean and corn crops.

Last month Argentina's Rosario exchange (BCR) slashed its estimates for 2021/22 soy production to 40 million tonnes from 45 million tonnes, or an 11% cut, due to the drought.

The rival Buenos Aires exchange followed with its own cuts, though not quite as deep.

