Argentine farmers have sold 39.2 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soybeans - ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 39.2 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season so far after selling some 368,200 tonnes in the most recent week period, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report that included data through Feb. 16.

The pace of sales of the country's main cash crop was slightly behind the previous season, when sales of 40.7 million tonnes of the oilseed had been recorded by the same date.

The 2020/21 soybean harvest in Argentina ended in June at 43.1 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC), which estimated the previous 2019/20 crop at 49 million tonnes.

Foreign exchange from agricultural exports is key for Argentina's battered economy, with reserves depleted and the country nearing a deal with the International Monetary Fund to revamp over $40 billion in debts it cannot pay back.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of processed soybean oil and meal and the second largest global exporter of corn.

Regarding Argentina's 2021/22 soybean crop, the planting of which is almost complete, there have already been sales of 7.8 million tonnes, according to official data. The BdeC estimates the soybean harvest for the new campaign at 42 million tons.

(Reporting by Agustin Geist; Editing by Walter Bianchi and Richard Chang)

