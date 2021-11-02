Argentine farmers have sold 33.1 million tonnes of 2020/21 soy

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 33.1 million tonnes of soy from the 2020/21 season, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday in a report including data updated through Oct. 27.

The rhythm of sales lagged that of the previous season. As of the same date last year, sales of 34.4 million tonnes of the oilseed had been registered, according to official information.

The country's 2020/21 soybean harvest ended in June with a crop of 43.1 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, which estimated the 2019/20 harvest at 49 million tonnes.

Argentina is the world's top supplier of soymeal feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. Export dollars are essential for the economy, battered by low investment and inflation galloping at more than 52% per year.

Regarding 2021/22 soybeans, planting of which began last month, sales of 2.6 million tonnes have been registered, according to official data. The exchange forecasts an 2021/22 harvest of 44 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Agustin Geist, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

