Argentine farmers have sold 22.5 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy - ag ministry

BUENOS AIRES, June 22 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 22.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the just-harvested 2020/21 season, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data updated through June 16.

The rhythm of Argentine soybean sales is slower than the previous year's, when by this point in the season 25.2 million tonnes of the oilseed had been sold, according to official data.

Argentina's 2020/21 soy harvest is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, versus an estimated 49 million tonnes in the 2019/20 crop year.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Agustin Geist; writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

