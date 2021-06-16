Argentine farmers have sold 21.8 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy - government

BUENOS AIRES, June 16 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 21.8 million tonnes of soybeans from the recently-harvested 2020/21 season, after deals were done over the last week for 853,500 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday in a report with data updated through June 9.

The rhythm of Argentine soybean sales is slower than the previous year's, when by this point in the season 25.3 million tonnes of the oilseed had been sold, according to official data.

Argentina's 2020/21 soy harvest is expected at 43.5 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, versus an estimated 49 million tonnes in the 2019/20 crop year.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed. The country needs export dollars to replenish central bank foreign currency reserves strained by a three-year recession exacerbated by high inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentine growers are also harvesting 2020/21 corn. The ministry said in the report that sales of 30.2 million tonnes of this season's corn crop have been registered so far, 3 million tonnes more than had been done by this point last season.

