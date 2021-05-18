US Markets

Argentine farmers halt livestock trade to protest beef export ban

Nicolas Misculin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentine farm groups will halt trading of livestock in protest against a 30-day government ban on beef exports aimed at bringing down prices, the country's main producer groups said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The South American country's center-left Peronist government said on Monday it would implement the emergency measure to restrict exports amid a high inflation rate and rising domestic prices of beef.

