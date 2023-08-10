Argentine farmers finish wheat planting as dry weather hits northern fields -exchange

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

August 10, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argentina farmers have finished sowing 6 million hectares (14.8 million acres) of wheat, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, warning that dry conditions are starting to affect the 2023/24 crop in the north of the country.

Some 11% of the planted area is beginning to show signs of water stress, the exchange said in a weekly crop report, due lack of rainfall in the north.

In Argentina's agricultural core as well as southern Buenos Aires province - the country's wheat heartlands - wheat crops continue to benefit from adequate water levels and require little moisture as they are still in early stages.

Corn farmers so far have harvested some 80.9% of the 2022/23 crop, the exchange said, confirming a forecast of some 34 million metric tons. The exchange has lowered its estimate throughout the season due to a historic drought.

The exchange added that sowing for the 2023/24 sunflower crop had begun, estimating an area of some 1.95 million hectares, down from 2.2 million hectares last season.

