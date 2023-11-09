News & Insights

Commodities

Argentine farmers could plant more land with soybeans after rains, exchange says

Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

November 09, 2023 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers could plant more fields with soybeans than initially estimated, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday, as rains put an end to a drought that affected large parts of the agricultural heartlands.

In a report days after farmers began planting the 2023/24 soybean crop in Argentina, one of the world's leading exporters of soybean oil and meal, the exchange said the planted area could extend beyond the 17.1 million hectares first forecast.

Rainfall arrived too late for fields originally intended for some crops, such as early corn in the north part of Argentina's agricultural core and sunflower crop to the west, the exchange said, causing them to be re-destined for soybeans.

Some 6.1% of the intended soybean fields have now been sowed, the exchange added, boosted by the rain but still 13 percentage points behind the average pace over the last five campaigns.

The rains also allowed planted cornfields to recover from damage caused by late frosts, it said. Farmers have planted 24.7% of the intended 7.3 million hectares dedicated to the crop in the world's No. 3 corn exporting country.

Farmers were meanwhile harvesting their 2023/24 wheat crops, the exchange said, with 14.4% of 5.9 million hectares of sown wheatfields already threshed.

The exchange estimates Argentina's wheat harvest at 15.4 million metric tons, though the latest report warned of the possibility of late frosts damaging some lots.

This comes after a historic drought last year devastated the agricultural sector and halved Argentina's wheat output to around 12 million tons.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.