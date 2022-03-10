Argentine exchange trims corn, soy outlook; rains limit losses

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, March 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange trimmed its forecasts for 2021/22 soy and corn production on Thursday due to the impact of drought that has hit crops since the start of the year, though recent rains helped restrict the decline.

The exchange lowered its soybean production estimate to 40 million tonnes from 40.5 million tonnes previously, and its corn outlook to 47.7 million tonnes from 48 million tonnes before, it said in its monthly grains report.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of processed soy and the second-largest exporter of corn. The exchange earlier in the year sharply cut its outlook for both crops due to the dry weather.

The exchange said dryness in parts of San Luis, Cordoba and Santa Fe had hit soybean forecasts, though rains especially in Buenos Aires province since late February had offset this, "changing the scenario in a large part of the Pampas region."

At the start of the year, the exchange had cut its estimate for soybean production by 5 million tonnes due to drought and high temperatures. The Buenos Aires grains exchange estimates the harvest of the oilseed at 42 million tonnes.

Argentine farmers will begin harvesting the first batches of soy in the coming weeks.

Regarding 2021/22 corn, the exchange said recent rains were tempering the impact of the earlier drought and had arrived just in time for the late-planted corn now in key growth stages.

"The yield projections for the late (corn) sowings would temper the very poor performance of the early ones in the central belt," the exchange said, which had late last year before the drought forecast 56 million tonnes of the crop.

Argentine farmers have harvested some 8% of the areas planted with corn.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Mark Porter)

