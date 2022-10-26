Argentine exchange cuts 2022/23 wheat harvest to 13.7 mln T

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2022/23 wheat harvest will come in at 13.7 million tonnes, the Rosario grain exchange said on Wednesday, a sharp cut from its previous forecast of 15 million tonnes amid a protracted drought that has hammered farmers in the country.

