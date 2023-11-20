News & Insights

Argentine ETF trading surges after election, led by small investors

November 20, 2023 — 12:45 pm EST

Written by Suzanne McGee for Reuters ->

By mid-morning, the value of trading in the ETF had topped $11 million, compared with average of about $1 million a day throughout 2023. Most of those trades came in blocks of 100 shares or even fewer, Sohn said.

"There seems to be a lot of random trading by retail investors playing the volatility" following the election news and amid speculation about Milei's proposals to tackle Argentina's economic woes, Sohn added.

Some of the largest investors of record in ARGT as of Sept. 30 include hedge fund Millennium Management LLC, which could not immediately be reached for comment.

The roster of large shareholders also includes ETF marketmakers and wealth management and advisory firms catering to high-net worth individuals and families.

ARGT, one of a number of small country-specific ETFs, currently has only about $56 million in assets. By far its largest holding is MercadoLibre Inc. MELI.O, which accounts for 28% of the fund.

Other Argentina stocks that saw their U.S. listed shares rally were oil company YPF YPF.N, up 39.7%, and financials Banco Macro BMA.N and Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL.O.

"These small country funds are ideal vehicles for small day traders who jump on events" like Sunday's presidential election in Argentina, Sohn said.

