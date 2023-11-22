News & Insights

Argentine equities extend rally after Milei win

November 22, 2023 — 09:47 am EST

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's benchmark stock index Merval .MERV jumped more than 6% in early Wednesday trading, extending its rally on hopes of a more market-friendly economic policy after radical libertarian Javier Milei was elected president on Sunday.

The Merval index is now up nearly 30% in two sessions.

