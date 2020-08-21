Argentine energy secretary replaced as sector hit by COVID-19 -government source

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's energy secretary has been replaced by a congressman from the oil-rich province of Neuquen as the sector strains under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic, a government source said on Friday.

Energy Secretary Sergio Lanziani, who has been in the role since the start of Argentina's current Peronist administration in December, was asked to step down by Production Minister Matias Kulfas, the source said.

Dario Martinez, a Congressman from major mining province Neuquen, home to the Vaca Muerta shale play, was named as Lanziani's replacement.

Martinez, who also served as president of the lower house's energy commission, has "a very good relationship with [President] Alberto Fernandez and all the other sectors that make up the Frente de Todos," the source said, referring to Fernandez's political coalition.

