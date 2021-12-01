US Markets

Argentine energy giant YPF sees Q4 profit jump on gas, crude output

Contributor
Agustin Geist Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentine state energy giant YPF expects robust profits in the fourth quarter of the year driven by rising gas production and crude output, the company's President Pablo González told Reuters on Wednesday.

By Agustin Geist

AZUL, Argentina, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentine state energy giant YPF YPFD.BA expects robust profits in the fourth quarter of the year driven by rising gas production and crude output, the company's President Pablo González told Reuters on Wednesday.

The firm, which spearheads development of the country's huge Vaca Muerta shale formation, has seen production levels and sales recover strongly this year after a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"We are going to have a profit higher than in the previous quarter," González said in an interview at a wind farm facility in Buenos Aires province. The firm recorded a $237 million net profit in the third quarter.

"There a little more because gas production grew. The sale of fuels is almost pre-pandemic levels. Plus the higher production of crude oil," he added. "The fact we are showing a recovery of this type this year, I think it's good."

(Reporting by Agustin Geist; Editing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular