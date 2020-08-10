Argentine energy giant YPF posts record Q2 loss on pandemic hit

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argentine state oil company YPF YPFD.BA said on Monday it posted a net loss of 85 billion pesos ($1.165 billion) in the second quarter of the year, its worst quarterly loss on record, due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Argentina imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 20 and closed its borders to slow the spread of COVID-19, which hit domestic production and demand. Much of the lockdown has been lifted, but restrictions remain in and around Buenos Aires.

"Gasoline sales fell by 85% in the last week of March and from that moment on they gradually rebounded, stabilizing in July with a fall of between 40% and 45%," YPF said in a statement announcing the April-June quarter results.

It cited "mandatory lockdown measures implemented by the government in Q2 2020 to prevent the circulation and spread of the COVID-19 virus."

The firm, which operates gas stations and leads development of Argentina's huge Vaca Muerta shale reserves, posted an operating loss of 93.4 billion pesos, another record loss.

YPF said in a presentation that production at Vaca Muerta had been fully restored, but that fuel sales, crude processing and refinery utilization were yet to fully recover.

Argentina's energy sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, which followed on the back of a biting economic crisis in the country. The government moved earlier this year to fix a local oil price to help shield producers from gyrating global prices.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

