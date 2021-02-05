Argentine economy seen rebounding 5.5% in 2021 -cenbank poll

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy is expected to grow 5.5% in 2021, according to a central bank poll on Friday, unchanged from forecasts a month earlier, while annual 2021 inflation was seen at 50%, a key challenge for the country's Peronist government.

The poll, based on a survey of 41 experts, estimated that the average nominal exchange rate would reach 125 pesos per dollar by December 2021, slightly down on the previous poll. That's from around 88 per dollar currently.

The monthly poll, carried out from Jan. 27-29, said closely watched monthly inflation was likely to have been around 4% in December and 3.9% in the first month of 2021.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

