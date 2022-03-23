Argentine economy grows more than expected, jobless rate falls

Adds unemployment, trade data, ministry comment

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy grew by 10.3% last year, slightly ahead of forecasts, while the South American country's unemployment rate and trade figures also beat expectations as activity continues to rebound following the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said 2021 growth, which was ahead of a 10% forecast, was the fastest in at least 17 years, helped by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

"This is a highest since the beginning of the series in 2004, exceeding the largest previous variation registered in 2010," the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

The economy expanded 8.6% in the final quarter of the year, just below an 8.7% year-on-year rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

The unemployment rate meanwhile fell to 7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the official statistics agency said, well below market expectations of 8.5% and down for the sixth quarter in a row. It was the lowest reading since 2015.

Argentina, a major grains producer, is battling low foreign currency reserves, rampant inflation running above 50% and a long-running currency crisis that forced it to impose tough capital controls.

The country is set to seal a key $45 billion debt deal this week with the International Monetary Fund to restructure repayments it cannot make. The IMF board is expected to vote on that deal on Friday.

The world's top exporter of processed soy and no. 2 exporter of corn also posted a trade surplus of $809 million in February, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) said on Wednesday, again higher than forecasts.

Exports climbed 35% year-on-year to $6.4 billion and imports were up 51.7% to $5.6 billion, INDEC said. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted a surplus of $550 million.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Nicolas Misculin, Jorge Iorio, Gabriel Araujo and Carolina Pulice; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.