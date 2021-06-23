US Markets

Argentine economy grew 2.5% in Q1 after being swiped by pandemic

Contributor
Jorge Iorio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

BUENOS AIRES, June 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy expanded 2.5% in the first quarter of the year versus the same period in 2020, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, edging ahead of analyst forecasts as the country battles to escape a lengthy recession.

The rise came after a 4.3% contraction in the fourth quarter of last year and a record 19% plunge in the second quarter, when the South American grains producing nation was hammered by the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast a 2.4% year-on-year expansion in the first quarter, due to a weak comparative in 2020, which was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the launch of nationwide lockdown measures to stall the virus.

The rise was the first quarterly expansion since early 2019. Argentina has largely been locked in recession since 2018 amid debt and currency crises and runaway inflation.

