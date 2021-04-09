Argentine economy expected to grow 6.7% in 2021 -central bank poll

BUENOS AIRES, April 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy is expected to grow 6.7% in 2021, according to a central bank poll on Friday, while annual 2021 inflation was seen at 46%, marking a brighter outlook than previously predicted in the South American grains producer.

The poll, based on a survey of 41 experts, estimated that the average nominal exchange rate would hit 115 pesos per dollar in December 2021, down from a previous estimate of 118.6 pesos per dollar.

The monthly poll, carried out from March 29-31, said closely watched monthly inflation was likely to have been around 3.9% in March.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Dave Sherwood Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

