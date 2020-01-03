Stocks

Argentine economists see inflation dropping in latest poll

Eliana Raszewski
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina economists expect 42.2% inflation in 2020, down from last month's 43% estimate, in a central bank monthly poll released on Friday.

The 40 analysts surveyed saw inflation at 4.1% in December and 3.8% in January.

The poll from Dec. 26 to 30 was the bank's first under the new government of leftist Peronist Alberto Fernandez.

Analysts predicted gross domestic product shrinking 1.6% this year, and growing 1.3% in 2021, and 2% for 2022.

This week, Fernandez said a social pact with businesses and trade unions sent a "strong message" to creditors, including the International Monetary Fund, that the economy must be allowed to grow before the country can pay its $100 billion debts.

The broad agreement struck last week, a core plank of the new administration's plans to revive the economy and rein in inflation, gives Fernandez extra muscle in looming restructuring talks over the debt.

