Argentine delegation to meet with IMF, close Q4 goals - source

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 20 (Reuters) - An Argentine economic team was traveling to the United States on Monday to complete a quarterly review with the International Monetary Fund, a crucial step for the IMF to release $5.4 billion to the country, a government source said.

Argentina's secretary of economic programming, Gabriel Rubinstein, along with chief adviser Leonardo Madcur, were heading to the U.S. to oversee the signing of the agreement within the Extended Facilities Agreement program, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Argentina has the largest active IMF program, an Extended Fund Facility announced last March for $44 billion. About $24 billion has already been disbursed, most of which has been used to repay the fund what it's owed from a failed 2018 program.

The macroeconomic goals set forth in the agreement include the recovery of central bank reserves and reducing the primary fiscal deficit to 2.5% of the country's GDP in 2022 and to 1.9% in 2023, among other guidelines.

The IMF has quarterly reviews of the Argentine economy based on the agreement signed last March. Its third review was completed last December, allowing a $6 billion disbursement.

(Reporting by Jorge Otarola; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

