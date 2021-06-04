Argentine customs officials plan 7-hour strike over vaccine access

BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Customs officials who process grains exports from Argentina said on Friday they will hold a seven-hour strike on Tuesday to press their demand for priority access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Tugboat captains and other maritime port workers held a similar protest last month until the government agreed to designate them as essential workers, thus making them eligible for vaccines against the coronavirus as the South American grains powerhouse gets hit by a second wave of infections.

Citing lack of progress in negotiations with the government over access to vaccines, the Argentine Union of Customs Personnel said in its statement that the strike will happen in the middle of the work day on Tuesday.

"Depending on the result, union actions may intensify after Tuesday," the labor organization said. More than 80,000 people in Argentina have died of COVID-19 so far.

Such a short work stoppage was not expected to have a major impact on shipments from Argentina, the world's No. 3 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed. But shipments could get bogged down if longer strikes are called.

Grains exports hailing from Argentina's famously fertile Pampas farm belt are the country's top source of export dollars needed to help fund the government's COVID-19 relief programs.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Alistair Bell)

