Argentine crushers reach edible oils price deal with government

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's oilseed crushers have struck a deal with the government to hold down domestic edible oil prices in a potential salve to tensions after the country's president threatened to increase food export taxes to contain inflation.

The CIARA oilseed crushers chamber on Monday said the agreement on sunflower oil and sunflower-soy oil mix would help to ease government concerns about inflation, which a central bank poll recently forecast would be about 50% this year.

The chamber, which represents crushers that drive the country's huge processed soy export sector, said this could help to avert higher export taxes.

"In this way, the tightening of exports logs and export duty hikes are avoided," CIARA said, citing commitments by the government to avoid distortion in the export market.

Argentina is the biggest global exporter of soybean oil and feed, is the No.3 exporter in corn and among the leading suppliers of wheat.

In recent months, international commodity prices have reached their highest in years. While this benefits Argentina's fiscal coffers and reserves, the government has pointed to the trend a factor driving up domestic prices.

Argentina's ruling Peronist coalition has in recent weeks called on the farming sector to propose solutions to keep domestic prices lower despite the global price trends.

Over the weekend Argentine President Alberto Fernández threatened to raise taxes or impose quotas on the farming sector if no solution was reached. It was unclear whether the agreement on edible oils would defuse that threat entirely.

In Argentina, wheat and corn exports are currently taxed at 12%, while soybean grain shipments are taxed at 33% and their derivatives at 31%. Unlike in previous Peronist governments, there are no export quotas for crops or meat.

"Producers are not price makers, they are price takers," the CARBAP rural association said in a statement, adding that Fernández's statements had made farmers "the necessary enemies" in a year featuring mid-term elections.

