Argentine crops could keep losing yield until March due to drought - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 soybean and corn crops could see yields continue to decline in the weeks ahead with abundant rains only expected to arrive in mid-March to relieve a lengthy period of dry weather, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Monday.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soybean oil and meal, and the second largest for corn, but has seen harvest forecasts slashed after drought since late last year, impacted by the La Nina climate phenomenon for a second straight year.

"Given the double episode of 'La Nina' we're going through, the return of the rains could be delayed until mid-March, causing significant yield losses," the exchange said in a monthly weather report.

The presence of La Nina generally leads to lower rains in Argentina's main agricultural region.

The grains exchange's current harvest forecast is 42 million tonnes for soybeans and 51 million tonnes for corn, already cut sharply from previous forecasts.

The country's core agricultural area "will see a partial return of rainfall, meaning large pockets where there is a water deficit will persist" in the coming weeks, the report said.

The grains exchange added it expects the climatic system will gradually normalize with the start of the southern hemisphere autumn at the end of March, although "it is very likely that the polar winds will return with force, reducing the entry of humidity" and producing frosts from May.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice and Alistair Bell)

