Argentine court rejects payment bid by bankrupt soymeal giant Vicentin

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - An Argentine judge rejected on Friday a payment proposal made by soymeal giant Vicentin with Bunge BG.N and Viterra VILC.UL, a decision celebrated by the country's government.

A local judge in Santa Fe province rejected a payment proposal made by Vicentin, once Argentina's biggest soy oil and meal exporter and which is indebted to the state and international creditors after defaulting on debts of more than $1 billion in 2019.

The judge also ordered the opening of process under which creditors or other external actors can make proposals to take control of a company that has declared a default.

President Alberto Fernandez celebrated the rejection of Vicentin's proposal, saying the judge's decision prevents some shareholders from remaining in control of the company "by paying some pennies."

"Now we have managed to open the instance that allows us to achieve what we have always sought: maintain the productive unit to avoid its scrapping and preserve work sources," Fernandez said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Banco Nacion, controlled by the Argentine state, is one of the firm's main creditors.

Vicentin said in a statement it would appeal the resolution.

Bunge and Viterra did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

Argentina is one of the world's top exporters of soymeal and oil and one of the main corn exporters.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.