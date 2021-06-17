Argentine corn yields continue to surprise on the upside -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, June 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 corn yields continue to come in higher than expected as harvesting progresses, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, a week after citing ample yields as the reason for raising its crop forecast to 48 million tonnes.

Growers in Argentina, the world's No. 3 corn exporter, have harvested 42.3% of the crop, the exchange said in a report.

"The yields registered over the last seven days continue to exceed expectations in the provinces of Cordoba and Santa Fe," the exchange said in its weekly report.

Regarding 2021/22 wheat, whose planting area it estimated at 6.5 million hectares, the exchange said farmers had advanced more than 20 percentage points in sowing over the last week. Dry conditions are helping wheat planting in areas that had until recently been too wet to support sowing.

Argentina is a major wheat exporter, mostly to neighboring Brazil. More than 57% of Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop had been planted as of Thursday, the exchange said.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Matthew Lewis)

