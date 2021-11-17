Argentine corn, soy and especially wheat boosted by unexpected strong rains

By Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Surprisingly strong rains in Argentina have improved the outlook for corn and soy crops that are currently being sown, with one analyst forecasting a "super record" to be set by this season's wheat harvest thanks to the unexpected bounty of soil moisture.

With the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange forecasting the 2021/22 wheat harvest at 19.8 million tonnes and the Rosario exchange estimating the crop at 20.4 million tonnes, independent analyst Pablo Adreani projects a "super-record" harvest of 23 million tonnes.

The previous wheat record was 19 million tonnes according to Buenos Aires exchange data.

"The rains in mid-October and early November put a stop to the drought that was worrying the market," Adreani said.

"These showers came at an ideal time for wheat, right as crops were entering key stages of development," he added.

With meteorologists concerned about the La Nina climate phenomenon, which usually brings dryness to Argentina, growers were pleasantly surprised when recent showers gave an unexpected boost to 2021/22 corn and soy planting

The Rosario exchange forecasts a corn crop of 55 to 56 million tonnes with the Buenos Aires exchange projecting a 55 million tonne harvest. For soy, Rosario forecasts 48.8 million tonnes with Buenos Aires at 44 million tonnes.

"We are coming from winter and a spring (starting Sept. 21) that was not raining well. But that started to change in November, and these rains reached 11 provinces," said Cristian Russo, head agronomist at the Rosario exchange.

"The winning crops are those that will be grown in the summer: soybeans and corn. It is also very good for wheat in the provinces of Buenos Aires and La Pampa," Russo said.

Argentina is the world's second biggest corn exporter, its No. 1 supplier of soymeal livestock feed and a major wheat exporter, mostly to neighboring Brazil.

Francisco Santillan, a grower in the bread-basket province of Buenos Aires, agreed the showers have helped, although key parts of Buenos Aires could still use more water.

"The agricultural sector is doing well: from good to very good," Santillan said.

"This month it rained least in the core farming area of northern Buenos Aires. But that is also the area that's in best shape because it had rained more there earlier," he added.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

