Argentine corn crop forecast at 48 mln tonnes in 2021/22 -Rosario exchange

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 48 million tonnes of corn in the 2021/22 season, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday, a smaller harvest than previously estimated because of a drought and high temperatures in key farm areas in the last month.

The corn harvest had been expected at 56 million tonnes. The forecast for soy was also reduced to 40 million tonnes from 45 million tonnes previously estimated. Argentina is the world's second largest corn exporter and the main global supplier of soybean oil and flour.

