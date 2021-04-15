Argentine corn crop estimate raised to 46 mln tonnes from 45 mln -exchange

Adds quote, context

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 46 million tonnes of corn in the 2020/21 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing better than expected yields as the reason for increasing its previous 45 million tonne estimate.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter. Dry weather on the Pampas farm belt, which started in mid-2020 and lasted through February, had caused worry about crop performance. But March and April rains have eased those concerns.

"Good expectations for late-planted corn allow us to increase the production projection by 1 million tonnes to 46 million tonnes," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Steve Orlofsky)

