Argentine corn crop estimate raised to 46 mln tonnes from 45 mln - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 46 million tonnes of corn in the 2020/21 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing better than expected yields as the reason for increasing its previous 45 million tonne estimate.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.