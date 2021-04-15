World Markets

Argentine corn crop estimate raised to 46 mln tonnes from 45 mln - exchange

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

BUENOS AIRES, April 15 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers are expected to harvest 46 million tonnes of corn in the 2020/21 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, citing better than expected yields as the reason for increasing its previous 45 million tonne estimate.

