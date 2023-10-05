Argentine corn area to fall without new rains in coming weeks

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Argentine land planted with corn for the 2023/24 season could be less than expected if there is no rain in coming weeks, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday.

Argentina is the world's third-biggest corn exporter, but a lack of rainfall has been affecting parts of its main agricultural region for months, putting at risk 1.1 million hectares (2.7 million acres) of corn planned for the South American country's most productive farming zone.

The exchange forecasts that 7.3 million hectares will be planted with corn this season, which would yield a harvest of 55 million metric tons. As of Wednesday, farmers had planted 13.9% of the total area planned for the grain, it said.

"The core area received small to negligible (amounts of rain in recent days) that do not reverse the situation," the exchange said in its weekly report.

"Rain will be necessary over the next two weeks to meet planting goals," it said.

Less than 10 ml (0.6 inches) of rain are expected in coming days for the farming region.

Meanwhile, the exchange said a third of Argentina's farmlands planted with 2023/2024 wheat have been assessed as poor or bad because of dry conditions and late frosts.

Argentina's 2023/2024 wheat crop has been fully planted and the exchange expects a yield of 16.5 million tons.

