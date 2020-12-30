World Markets

Argentine congress grants final approval to landmark abortion bill

Contributor
Nicolás Misculin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina on Wednesday became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion when the Senate voted by 38 in favor to 29 against with one abstention to approve a bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy, bucking the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region.

By Nicolás Misculin

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Argentina on Wednesday became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion when the Senate voted by 38 in favor to 29 against with one abstention to approve a bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy, bucking the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region.

The contentious vote followed a marathon debate that began at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Aislinn Laing; editing by Jason Neely)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular