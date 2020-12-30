Argentine congress grants final approval to landmark abortion bill
By Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Argentina on Wednesday became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion when the Senate voted by 38 in favor to 29 against with one abstention to approve a bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy, bucking the traditionally strong influence of the Catholic Church in the region.
The contentious vote followed a marathon debate that began at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.
