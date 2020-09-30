Argentine central bank increased dollar selling in Sept to defend peso

Adds details, policy context

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank sold about $1.615 billion of its reserves in September to defend the country's beleaguered peso currency, up from about $1.279 billion in September, traders said on Wednesday.

Bank policymakers have taken a series of measures this month to protect foreign currency reserves. The black market peso tumbled last week when the bank tightened currency controls and restricted already limited access to dollars.

The bank limited personal and corporate access to foreign currency in a bid to stem the decline in reserves, but the pressure has remained. On Wednesday alone, currency traders said central bank dollar sales amounted to about $100 million.

The breach between the official foreign exchange rate and the black market rate was at 93% on Wednesday. The official rate was 76.18 pesos per dollar, with the black market at 147 pesos to the greenback.

