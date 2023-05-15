Argentine cenbank hikes interest rate by 600 basis points to 97%

BUENOS AIRES, May 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank on Monday hiked its benchmark interest rate by 600 basis points to 97%, according to an official announcement, as the country battles to bring down inflation that hit 109% on an annual basis in April.

Reuters had reported the hike decision on Sunday, citing a source, as the government announced a package of measures to rein in soaring consumer prices and support the wobbly peso currency.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Sarah Morland)

