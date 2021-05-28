Argentine cattle ranchers to continue not selling until Wednesday - Coninagro

BUENOS AIRES, May 28 (Reuters) - Argentine ranchers will continue not to sell cattle until Wednesday as a protest against the government's decision to suspend exports, a spokesman for the country's Coninagro beef producer's association said on Friday.

The South American country, a major grains and cattle producer, announced the 30-day halt on beef exports earlier this month amid high food inflation that has spooked the government ahead of key mid-term elections at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Hugh Bronstein)

