Argentine cattle ranchers extend halt on sales until Wednesday - Coninagro

BUENOS AIRES, May 28 (Reuters) - Argentine ranchers will continue not to sell cattle until Wednesday as a protest against the government's decision to suspend exports, a spokesman for the country's Coninagro beef producer's association said on Friday.

The South American country, a major grains and cattle producer, announced the 30-day ban on beef exports earlier this month amid high food inflation that has spooked the government ahead of key mid-term elections at the end of the year.

That has prompted agricultural producer groups to respond by halting the trading of livestock as tensions build between the farm sector and the Peronist government keen to rein in inflation forecast to near 50% this year.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, writing by Hugh Bronstein. Editing by Jane Merriman)

