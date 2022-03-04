Argentine Catholic bishop convicted of sex abuse, sentenced to prison

By Agustin Geist

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - A Catholic bishop accused of sexually abusing young men studying to be priests was found guilty by a court in northern Argentina on Friday, capping over a week of often graphic testimony in the latest criminal abuse case to hit the global Church.

Gustavo Zanchetta, the former bishop of Oran in the northern province of Salta, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for the crimes, according to a statement from the court.

Zanchetta had denied all charges in the criminal trial, as well as a separate Vatican canon law investigation, insisting he had "a good and healthy relationship" with all seminarians, according to summaries of the closed-door trial provided by the local judiciary.

He also worked for the Church in Rome, tapped in 2017 to help lead the Vatican's Administration of Patrimony of the Apostolic See, a financial and accounting office that also manages its properties in Italy.

Summaries of testimony provided by the judiciary included witnesses describing unwanted touching and sexual advances by the bishop and requests for massages, as well as gifts he doled out to seminarians he was said to favor.

Other witnesses testified to the discovery of porn on the bishop's phone as well as a history of visiting pornographic websites on a church computer he used.

In interactions with seminarians and priests Zanchetta was said to stress his close friendship with Pope Francis, a fellow Argentine and the first Latin American pope, who was archbishop of Buenos Aires before his election as pontiff in 2013.

Three priests first accused Zanchetta of sexually abusing seminarians, as well as abuse of power and financial mismanagement, in 2018, which they claimed took place at the Oran seminary the bishop founded a couple of years earlier.

A local prosecutor called for Zanchetta's arrest the following year, but the case has dragged on amid legal delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Vatican's investigation.

