Argentine bonds strengthen 0.9%, news awaited on debt restructuring

BUENOS AIRES, July 8 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds rose an average 0.9% on Wednesday and risk spreads tightened 20 basis points to 2,323 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper as the market awaited a response from creditors to the government's bond revamp offer.

Argentina's economy minister said on Tuesday that the fate of a $65 billion debt restructuring deal was in the hands of creditors after the government recently submitted its "final offer."

"The long-awaited amendment to the offer came, and we believe that it was substantially better than in April," said Santiago Abdala, analyst at Buenos Aires-based consultancy Portfolio Personal Inversiones.

The country formalized the offer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early this week. The new offer, which improved payment terms and ceded ground on disputed legal terms, drew early support from some creditors on Monday, helping propel sovereign bonds up 4% on hopes a deal could be struck.

A deal is key for Argentina to avoid a damaging legal standoff with creditors. The country defaulted for a ninth time in May and is headed for an estimated 12% economic contraction this year on the back of two straight years of recession.

