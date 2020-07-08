US Markets

Argentine bonds strengthen 0.9%, news awaited on debt restructuring

Contributor
Walter Bianchi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentine over-the-counter bonds rose an average 0.9% on Wednesday and risk spreads tightened 20 basis points to 2,323 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper as the market awaited a response from creditors to the government's bond revamp offer.

Adds analyst comment, context

BUENOS AIRES, July 8 (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds rose an average 0.9% on Wednesday and risk spreads tightened 20 basis points to 2,323 over safe-haven U.S. Treasury paper as the market awaited a response from creditors to the government's bond revamp offer.

Argentina's economy minister said on Tuesday that the fate of a $65 billion debt restructuring deal was in the hands of creditors after the government recently submitted its "final offer."

"The long-awaited amendment to the offer came, and we believe that it was substantially better than in April," said Santiago Abdala, analyst at Buenos Aires-based consultancy Portfolio Personal Inversiones.

The country formalized the offer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission early this week. The new offer, which improved payment terms and ceded ground on disputed legal terms, drew early support from some creditors on Monday, helping propel sovereign bonds up 4% on hopes a deal could be struck.

A deal is key for Argentina to avoid a damaging legal standoff with creditors. The country defaulted for a ninth time in May and is headed for an estimated 12% economic contraction this year on the back of two straight years of recession.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    22 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular